Morgan Stanley Buys 3,229 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth approximately $584,000. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 50.9% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 50,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,909 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 34.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 347.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $139,575.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,223.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $919,807 over the last ninety days. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

