Morgan Stanley Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

