Morgan Stanley Has $4.08 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.