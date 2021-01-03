Morgan Stanley Has $4 Million Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 42.2% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 72.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,680 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $753,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 7,100 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,945 shares of company stock worth $3,073,946. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of PSMT opened at $91.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $95.44.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $810.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.50 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

