Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 184.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 14.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 61.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 70.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

BHE stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.78 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $525.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

