Morgan Stanley Purchases 20,796 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 14.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,767,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,478,000 after buying an additional 3,757,281 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Avantor by 9.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,005,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,430,000 after buying an additional 1,569,620 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avantor by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,551,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,332,000 after purchasing an additional 994,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $11,162,051.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,147,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,155,274.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,654,479 shares of company stock valued at $910,499,484 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Avantor stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 33.44%. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.