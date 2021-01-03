Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Shares Down 1.4%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 46,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 41,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $97.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.53 million during the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 90.08%.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North Project consisting of 22 federal leases and 58 claims covering an area of 67,164 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.