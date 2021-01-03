MovieBloc Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $932,090.00 (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $10.51 million and $932,090.00 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00027590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00121052 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00169471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.00504555 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00264959 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019199 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003316 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,219,552,578 tokens. MovieBloc's official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

