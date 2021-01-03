MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MSM. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.13.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSM opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.01. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $87.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.