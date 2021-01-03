MVL Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One MVL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, CoinBene, Cryptology and Cashierest. MVL has a market capitalization of $28.99 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00036743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00250059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00024454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.93 or 0.01931486 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,631,888,857 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, UEX, Cashierest, CoinBene, IDEX and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

