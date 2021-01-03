MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS MVPT opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68. MVP has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

About MVP

MVP Holdings Inc engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

