Mysterium (MYST) Achieves Market Cap of $4.73 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Mysterium token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000726 BTC on major exchanges. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $24,638.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00036809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00259185 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014743 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $641.46 or 0.01972972 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars.

