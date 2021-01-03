Native Utility Token Market Cap Hits $22.94 Million (NUT)

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Native Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $22.94 million and approximately $3,093.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Native Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $23.35 or 0.00070782 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Native Utility Token has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Native Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00123918 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00173484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.36 or 0.00516526 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00268313 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019126 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Native Utility Token Profile

Native Utility Token’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. The official message board for Native Utility Token is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Native Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Native Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Native Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Native Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.