Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) will announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Neogen posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neogen will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Neogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $1,796,363.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,220. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.19.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

