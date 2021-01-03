Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $46,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a market cap of $591.28 million, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.07. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

