NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Research Coverage Started at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.78.

NTES opened at $95.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.31. NetEase has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $103.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in NetEase by 376.2% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,751,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,000 shares during the period. Overlook Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,925,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in NetEase by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 913,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,740,000 after acquiring an additional 690,811 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in NetEase by 1,048.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,275 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,832,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

