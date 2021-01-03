New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $37.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFE. BTIG Research increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.68.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 175.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

