New Year Bull (NYB) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

New Year Bull (CURRENCY:NYB) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. New Year Bull has a market cap of $29.41 million and $3.00 worth of New Year Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New Year Bull token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, New Year Bull has traded up 608.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00029197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00126359 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00176901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.19 or 0.00519275 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00269897 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019289 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003339 BTC.

New Year Bull Token Profile

New Year Bull’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. New Year Bull’s official message board is medium.com/@newyearbull . The official website for New Year Bull is www.newyearbull.com

