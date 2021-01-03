Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCMGY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

NCMGY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.99. 22,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,104. Newcrest Mining has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

