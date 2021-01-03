Newton (NEW) Reaches Market Cap of $6.34 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Newton has a total market cap of $6.34 million and $1.02 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00029175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00120582 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00168813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.00504686 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00265363 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00019099 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

