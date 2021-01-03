Niobium Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $244,013.16 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $244,013.16 and $26.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00027797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00116752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00163452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.00502263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00271550 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018355 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003276 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

