Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NIU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.07.

NIU stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after buying an additional 1,041,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 22,181 shares in the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

