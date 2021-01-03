NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.41 Million

Equities analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to announce $110.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.04 million. NN posted sales of $198.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full year sales of $574.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $572.90 million to $575.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $466.92 million, with estimates ranging from $454.17 million to $484.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NN.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.57. 170,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $280.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NN has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NN by 464.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NN by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NN by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NN (NNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.