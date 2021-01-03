Nord/LB Analysts Give adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) a €260.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €264.00 ($310.59).

ADS stock opened at €297.90 ($350.47) on Wednesday. adidas AG has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €282.60 and its 200 day moving average is €265.00.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

