Nord/LB Analysts Give adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) a €260.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADS. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €264.00 ($310.59).

Shares of ADS opened at €297.90 ($350.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €282.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €265.00. adidas AG has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

