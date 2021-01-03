Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

NYSE NOG opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $401.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.32.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.73 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 40.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

