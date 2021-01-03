Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.73

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.73 and traded as high as $70.09. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $69.85, with a volume of 513,795 shares traded.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $164.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,282,000 after acquiring an additional 220,494 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,384,000 after buying an additional 84,219 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 85.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,080,000 after buying an additional 352,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 731,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,819,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

