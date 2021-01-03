Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DCMYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA cut shares of Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ntt Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ntt Docomo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Ntt Docomo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCMYY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of -0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. Ntt Docomo has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $38.19.

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Ntt Docomo had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ntt Docomo will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ntt Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ntt Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ntt Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.