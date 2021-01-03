Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will post sales of $338.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $341.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $333.90 million. Nuance Communications posted sales of $418.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NUAN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.09. 2,026,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 440.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $44.93.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,914,809.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,402,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Nuance Communications by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 14.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 58,353 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 19.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 148,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $7,438,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $1,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

