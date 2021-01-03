Nxt (NXT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $584,525.00

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Nxt coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nxt has a total market cap of $11.09 million and $584,525.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017164 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007331 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003698 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

