Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OCSI. TheStreet raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSI opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $228.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $91,953.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,023,794 shares in the company, valued at $46,925,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,108 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $93,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,068,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,331,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,118 shares of company stock valued at $187,528 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 4.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 43,010 shares during the period. 29.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

