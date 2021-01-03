Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.41.

OAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE:OAS opened at $37.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.54 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,309 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 36.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 138,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 36,594 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 76,977 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 155.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 147,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 89,943 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $263,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

