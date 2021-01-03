Observer (OBSR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $332,166.00

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24. Observer has a total market cap of $8.09 million and $332,166.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Observer has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00029106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00122934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00172106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.00517050 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00266108 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003341 BTC.

About Observer

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

