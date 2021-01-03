Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,300.36

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,300.36 and traded as high as $2,304.00. Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) shares last traded at $2,287.00, with a volume of 408,031 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,430 ($31.75) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,836.18 ($23.99).

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.12 billion and a PE ratio of -132.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,244.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,300.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

