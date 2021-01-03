Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Okta also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Okta from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Okta from $231.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.55.

Shares of OKTA opened at $254.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $287.35.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $11,863,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,051.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $570,119.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,019,478.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,649 shares of company stock worth $84,180,626. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,020,000 after buying an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,439,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,038,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Okta by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after buying an additional 306,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

