Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.72

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.72 and traded as high as $19.79. Old Republic International shares last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 2,086,525 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $26,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,694 shares of company stock worth $62,193. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 66.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 208,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 83,030 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 99.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 450,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 224,297 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 52.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,162,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,613,000 after buying an additional 5,547,335 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Company Profile (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

