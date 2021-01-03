Open Platform (OPEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21,312.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $21,312.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00029310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00123469 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00172856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00514285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00268460 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00019089 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

