Open Predict Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $715,916.99 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Open Predict Token token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $715,916.99 and $352.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00035979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.31 or 0.00246914 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014459 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.10 or 0.01894261 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.