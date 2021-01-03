OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%.

In related news, Director Moishe Gubin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

