OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.40.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%.
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
