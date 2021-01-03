Orbitcoin (ORB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,609.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $479,062.39 and $4,609.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,148.86 or 1.00506023 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007860 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017184 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00270253 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.81 or 0.00442101 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00144319 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001755 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00041044 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

