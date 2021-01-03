OWNDATA (OWN) Price Down 3.5% This Week

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $509,867.58 and approximately $22.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00034112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001431 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004192 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002893 BTC.

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

OWNDATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

