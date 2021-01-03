PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,799 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 23.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 93.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after buying an additional 293,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 89.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after buying an additional 311,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,053,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $843,134.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $42,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,349.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 774,286 shares of company stock valued at $32,404,485. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PD stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 1.18. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

