Pakcoin Price Up 114.6% Over Last 7 Days (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $809,355.38 and $2,107.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Pakcoin has traded up 114.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pakcoin

Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io . Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

