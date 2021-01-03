PayPie (PPP) Trading Down 37.2% This Week

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 49.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, PayPie has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. One PayPie token can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. PayPie has a market capitalization of $860,738.95 and approximately $8,891.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00273059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00027012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $684.47 or 0.02052345 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie (PPP) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

