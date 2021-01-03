PCHAIN (PI) Market Cap Tops $6.86 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $106,329.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00272535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00027728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $682.21 or 0.02042376 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PI is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,761,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,380,652 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Switcheo Network, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

