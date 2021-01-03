PCHAIN Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $107,082.00 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $107,082.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00257891 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024826 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $642.06 or 0.01963826 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,761,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,179,297 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.