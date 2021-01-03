PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $20.20 million and approximately $194,303.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PEAKDEFI Token Profile

PEAKDEFI is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

