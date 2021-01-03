Pengana International Equities Limited (PIA.AX) (ASX:PIA) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Pengana International Equities Limited (PIA.AX) (ASX:PIA) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.04.
Pengana International Equities Limited (PIA.AX) Company Profile
