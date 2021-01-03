PEPS Coin (PEPS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,040.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $135,185.55 and $1,040.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014852 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000992 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001713 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00023753 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,458,799 coins and its circulating supply is 41,251,105 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

