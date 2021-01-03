Peter Hui Acquires 11,086 Shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Chairman Peter Hui purchased 11,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.04.

Shares of FCBP opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. First Choice Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $216.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.82.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 363.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 136.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 101.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in First Choice Bancorp during the second quarter worth $382,000. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

